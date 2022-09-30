Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as low as C$1.61. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 831,139 shares changing hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

