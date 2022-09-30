PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.77

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.77 and traded as low as C$17.50. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 471,310 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.77.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$198.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

