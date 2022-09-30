Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.74

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.74 and traded as low as C$44.01. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$44.01, with a volume of 2,065 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2,200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.74.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,600.00%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

