Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $84.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CP opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.