Ledyard National Bank Buys 2,328 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

