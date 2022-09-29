Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.97 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

