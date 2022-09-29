U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

