Ledyard National Bank Sells 348 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

