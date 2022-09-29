AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

T opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

