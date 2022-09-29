Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

