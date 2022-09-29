Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $194.53 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.