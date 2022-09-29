Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes $216,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.