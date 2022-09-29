GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

