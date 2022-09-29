Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 30.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 397.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 295.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

