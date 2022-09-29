Ledyard National Bank Has $499,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

