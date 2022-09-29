Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

