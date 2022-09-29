Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 288,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

