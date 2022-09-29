Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

INTC opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

