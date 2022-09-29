Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.47.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

