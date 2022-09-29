TCW Group Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

