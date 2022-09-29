TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,933,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

