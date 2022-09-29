Conning Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $364.97 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

