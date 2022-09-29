TCW Group Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $381.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $369.34 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

