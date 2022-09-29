Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.47.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

