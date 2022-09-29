Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

