Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $20.08 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

