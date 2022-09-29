Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $7,475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

