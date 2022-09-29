Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

