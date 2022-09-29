Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.