PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39. The company has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

