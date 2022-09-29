1,120 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.