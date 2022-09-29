The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

