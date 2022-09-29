Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,845 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after buying an additional 637,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,067,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 371,860 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.