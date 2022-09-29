Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.34 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

