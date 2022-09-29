Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,026,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.