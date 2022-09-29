Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 445 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $362.35 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

