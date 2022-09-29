Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.35

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 14557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,505,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 158,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

