iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.