The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

