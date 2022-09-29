iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $362.35 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

