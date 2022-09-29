Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $56,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,935,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $92.70 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97.

