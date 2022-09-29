Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $65,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.