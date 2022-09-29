Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.