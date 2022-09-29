Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

