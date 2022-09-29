Horan Securities Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

