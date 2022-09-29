Broderick Brian C Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

