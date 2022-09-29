Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

