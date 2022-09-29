JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 931 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.