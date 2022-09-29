Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.32 and a 200 day moving average of $518.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

