Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,434 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.7% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $203,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4,584.6% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.68 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

